PTSD man threatened cops with hockey stick after brandy binge in Mansfield

A Mansfield man who brandished a hockey stick and shouted abuse at police after downing a bottle of brandy, told a court he was traumatised after being stabbed.

Steven John Bexon, 33, admitted using threatening or abusive words and behaviour when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Bexon called police to his home on Redcliffe Road to complain about “unknown people” who were banging on his doors, at 6pm on November 28,

But when he answered the door he was “heavily intoxicated and unable to provide a coherent account”, said Neil Hollet, prosecuting.

“He came out with a hockey stick and hit the walls and railings and shouted - ‘Come on then you f****** b*******!’”

Bexon told police he had previously drunk a full bottle of brandy, as well as lager, in a car park so his children could not see him.

Bexon, who was unrepresented, said he had been stabbed a couple of years ago and was suffering from post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

He had sought help for his mental health problems and was receiving medication.

Magistrates gave him a 12 month community discharge.