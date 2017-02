A man has been charged with assault and indecent assault after a public appeal to locate him.

A Notts Police spokesman said: “Thomas McEvoy, 27, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with one count of common assault, relating to an offence in Mansfield Road, Nottingham in March 2016; one count of indecent assault and two counts of failing to appear at court.”

He is set to appear at Nottingham Magistrates Court this afternoon.