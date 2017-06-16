Public catch man who allegedly robbed pensioner in Eastwood street

Members of the public helped to catch a man who had allegedly robbed a 79-year-old woman in a street in Eastwood.

The pensioner had her handbag and purse snatched in Wood Street before the male suspect ran off.

The suspect was detained by members of the public until officers arrived.

It happened at around 11.30am on Thursday. June 8.

Gurvinder Singh Sandhu, 45, of Morel Close, Eastwood, has been charged with robbery and going equipped to steal. He has been bailed to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 7 July 2017.

Incident Number: 000269-08062017