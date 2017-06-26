Public given the chance to shape future GP services

Mansfield and Ashfield and Newark and Sherwood CCGs are asking members of the public to have their say on the work being done to strengthen local GP services.

The local NHS wants to ensure that services continue to meet the needs of the public and are inviting local people to meet with David Ainsworth, Director of Primary Care for the two CCGs and members of the local Primary Care management team.

If you would like to share your views on GP opening hours, how the local NHS can help people to manage their own health better, how mental health is treated locally and the roles of nurses, GPs and pharmacists in the GP surgery and lots more, you may like to attend a local engagement session in either Mansfield or Newark.

David Ainsworth, said ‘We are always keen to hear from the public about the interactions they have with the GP surgeries. We want to know what’s going well and what we could be doing better. I would urge local people to attend these events as it’s a genuine opportunity to shape services of the future.’

For further information, call Helen Barton on 01623 673329/673139, or email helen.barton@nhs.net or just turn up at the locations below:

Mon 26 June 2017 - The Towers, Botany Avenue, Mansfield, Notts, NG18 5NG (2pm – 4pm)

Tue 27 June 2017 - Holy Trinity Community and Partnership Centre, Boundary Road, Newark, NG24 4AU (6pm – 8pm)

Further details can be found on the Mansfield & Ashfield and Newark & Sherwood CCG websites http://www.mansfieldandashfieldccg.nhs.uk/index.php/manewsevents & http://www.newarkandsherwoodccg.nhs.uk/resources/latest-news.