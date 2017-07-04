Pupils take part in traditional races

Pupils took part in all the traditional races and competitions at their annual sports day this week.

Children at Lynncroft Primary School took did the egg and spoon race, and did a variety of flat races and relays.

The school sports day was due to take place last Friday, but was called off due to rain, and took place on Monday.

Office manager Claire Greasby said: “All of the children had a fantastic day and the weather was very kind.

“In a change to tradition the children competed in their house teams and the winners were the house with the most points accumulated on the day.”