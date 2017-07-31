‘Pupils would give West End actors a run for their money’

Pupils at Hollywell Primary School wowed a packed audience with a production of King of the Lions.

The show at the school in Kimberley marked the end of term, and teachers said the children taking part were ‘brilliant from start to finish’.

The head of drama at Kimberley Secondary, David Howes, was in the audience.

He said: “I thought the singers, dancers and actors were brilliant from start to finish.

“Their commitment, focus, enthusiasm and ability onstage throughout was excellent, and you could tell they had put in hours and hours of effort to accomplish a really polished performance.

“The costumes and masks were superb, and the whole thing would give the west end shows a run for their money. A lot of future stars in the making.

“The children really were a credit to Hollywell School,” he said.

Cian Price played the snide and evil character, Scar and Willow Johnson played Simba.

The school’s administrator Sally-Ann bacon said: “Erin Walker and Seb Meadows hilarious double act as Timon and Pumba had the audience roaring with laughter.

“As always each and every pupil and member of staff strove to do their best to make the production the success that it was.”