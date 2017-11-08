Remembrance services and parades

Remembrance Day services will take place in Eastwood and Kimberley this Sunday, November 12.

Eastwood Town Council and the Royal British Legion have arranged a service at St Mary’s Church in Eastwood, which will start at 9.30am.

This will then be followed at 10.40am by a parade of the 42nd Nottingham Boys Brigade, Eastwood Army Cadets, civic dignitaries and members of the Royal British Legion from the Church to the two memorials on Nottingham Road, where wreaths will be laid.

Eastwood Town Council clerk Chris Thompson said: “The Royal British Legion and the Town Council extend a cordial invitation to all community groups and residents to attend this important civic event.

“An invitation is also extended to any serving members of HM Forces from Eastwood, and their families, to join the legion and the council during the

service, the parades and at the council civic reception to be held at the town council community chamber at 120 Nottingham Rd.

“Members of H M Forces are invited to join the civic group around the memorial at Plumptre Way.”

Over in Kimberley a service will take place at the town’s Holy Trinity Church starting at 10am.

Rev Barbara Holbrook will lead the service and there will be readings from local, groups and council members.

A parade will then set off at 10.30am from the church, along Main Street and on to the war memorial, where Rev Holbrook will do a short sevice for those lost in battle and a two minutes silence.

The Last Post will then be played by Ben Hatton from Kimberley School.

A church service will be held on Saturday at 10.45 at St James’ Church in Brinsley, and on Sunday at 10.30am at St Micheals and All Angels Church in Underwood.

In Nuthall, a parade will leave the Temple Centre at 10.30am on Sunday. It will go to the park for an ‘act of worship’ at 10.50am, and there will be a service at Nuthall Methodist Church at 11.30am.

In Selston a service will be held at the war memorial on Alfreton Road from 9.30am.