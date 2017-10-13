Search

Residents back Ashfield neighbourhood plans

Teversal, Stanton Hill and Skegby Neighbourhood Plan leader Mike Vardy, right, with residents, from left, Beryl Anthony, Richard Goad and Trish Phillips who backed the idea. Picture: Rachel Atkins.
Teversal, Stanton Hill and Skegby Neighbourhood Plan leader Mike Vardy, right, with residents, from left, Beryl Anthony, Richard Goad and Trish Phillips who backed the idea. Picture: Rachel Atkins.

Two village local plans in Ashfield are to be adopted after residents overwhelmingly backed the ideas.

Referendums were held over the adoptions of a neighbourhood plan in Selston and also in Teversal, Stanton Hill and Skegby.

In Selston, 1,860 people, 86 per cent backed the plan, against 295 people who voted “no”, in a turnout of 21 per cent.

In Teversal, Stanton Hill and Skegby, 926 people, 83 per cent, said “yes” to the plan, against 194 “no” votes, in a turnout of 16 per cent.