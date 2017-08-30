Residents to be asked for views on policing priorities in Notts

Residents in Nottinghamshire can have their say on what they think should be the top priorities for police in the county.

Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Paddy Tipping is working with independent research organisation Information by Design to gather residents’ views, as well as to get details about any crimes which they may have experienced but not reported to the police.

The findings of the research will help develop a clearer picture of extent of crime in Nottinghamshire and will be used to help the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner draw up plans and make decisions on further policing services.

Representatives from Information by Design are set to start knocking on doors, explaining what they are doing and leaving a survey with the resident. They will call back at an appropriate time to pick the survey up.

Mr Tipping said: “It is vital that we know what local people think, to help us plan for the future in ways that meet their needs and wishes.

“If you are contacted by Information by Design, we do hope that you will spare just 10 minutes of your time to answer these very important questions. I thank everyone in advance who helps out with this important research.”

Dawn Downs from Information by Design said: “We would like to stress that views expressed will remain strictly confidential and that no names or other identifying details will be passed onto the Police or PCC’s office, unless you agree to be contacted in future.

“Anyone with queries or who would like to be reassured about the nature of this research is welcome to call me on 01482 467467 or contact Dan Howitt, head of research and information for the PCC, on 0115 844 5998.”