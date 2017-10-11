Residents urged to have say on budget

Residents in Eastwood and Kimberley are being urged to have their say on what they want council money to be spent on.

As they prepare to set the budgets for the year ahead, Broxtowe Borough Council members are asking residents to have their say on how they want their money to be spent.

The consultation asks residents to rate services they receive from the council, what services money should be spent on, and where it should be saved.

Councillor Josie Marsters represents Eastwood Hall ward on the council and said people’s comments can make a “profound difference”.

She said: “We don’t get much feedback from people, but if they spoke up it could make a profound difference.

“People think there is no point and it won’t make a difference, but it does.

“I want to encourage people as much as possible to have their say, even if they just send a quick email.”

Coun Marsters said she believed money needed to be spent on the elderly.

She said: “£20,000 is being spent on looking into the role of the retirement living officer and how important this is. Well in my opinion they are paramount.

“The elderly are the ones that have fought and worked for their country their whole lives. Why should they be penalised?”

Coun Paul Simpson, chairman of the council’s finance and resources chairman, said: “In 2016/17, we were able to spend less than we received in funding and less than we planned to spend.

“But, with Government grants for local authorities expected to stop by 2020, we need to continue to make difficult decisions on where we spend and save our council tax payers money.”

To complete the consultation, visit www.broxtowe.gov.uk/budgetconsultation by November 30.

Alternatively email finance@broxtowe.gov.uk and include Budget Commentsin the subject line, or write to Deputy Chief Executive, Council Offices, Foster Avenue, Beeston NG9 1AB.