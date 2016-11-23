Retford biker injured PCSO while fleeing

A Retford man injured a PCSO when he fled on a brand new off-road motorbike for fear it would be confiscated, a court has heard.

Jake Lewis Hawkins, 21, of Taunton Way, admitted assault and using a motor vehicle without insurance when he appeared before magistrates on Wednesday.

The court heard Hawkins rode his red off-road bike to the Morrisons filling station, on Kilton Road, Worksop, where he was spotted by a PCSO, on August 13.

“The officer said: “We need to talk about your driving,”” said Mark Kennedy, prosecuting.

Hawkins said: “You can f*** off. If you take my bike I will punch you all over the place.”

The officer grabbed hold of the motorbike’s handle-bars, but Hawkins started the engine and drove off, causing a minor injury to the PCSO’s arms.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said Hawkins had just bought the bike for £800 and had arranged to meet a friend with a low loader at the petrol station so they could go off-roading.

He told the court: “The same officer seized his van after the tax expired. He accepts on this occasion he was stupid.

“All he had to do was walk to the petrol station and fill up a jerry can.

“He made a number of threats to the officer because he was fearful the bike was going to be taken from him.”

Mr Pridham said Hawkins worked full time as labourer all over the country to support his girlfriend and two children.

He was fined £320 and ordered to pay £50 compensation, with £85 costs. Six points were added to his licence.