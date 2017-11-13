Retford man’s bid to break into public loos

A Retford man tried to force his way into public toilets to retrieve his mobile phone, a court heard.

Thomas Clarkson damaged a lock when he used a metal bar to prise open the shutters of the public toilets, on Chancery Lane, Retford, on August 26.

Clarkson, 31, of Barnes Court, admitted criminal damage when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

The court heard he received a 12 community order for two common assaults, on October 15, as well as ten rehabilitation activity days to address his anger management and alcohol use.

Yvonne Wragg, mitigating, said Clarkson, who suffers from autism, had been taken off his regular mental health medication.

“He has a big team of support workers who decided to test whether he could cope without certain medications,” she said.

“He was in a period of transition and his thought processes weren’t as they should be.”

He admitted the offence and offered to pay compensation, she added.

Clarkson was ordered to pay £44 compensation to the council, which will be added to the £735 he already owes to the court. Costs were waived.