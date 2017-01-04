REVEALED: The Nottinghamshire MPs voters would most like to have sex with

Sherwood MP Mark Spencer has been named as the male Nottinghamshire MP most voters would like to have sex with - on a controversial website that is banned at Parliament.

The site, Sexy MP, is technically banned from being accessed on parliamentary computers and blocked by parliament’s internet filters.

Gloria De Piero MP

It presents users with pictures of two MPs, and asks them to click on the one they would rather have sex with.

It then presents them with another two MPs, and over time, a scoreboard has built up showing which MPs have been voted for the most.

Mark Spencer is currently the top male Nottinghamshire MP at number 158 with Bassetlaw MP John Mann at number 198. Gainsborough MP Edward Leigh is at number 248 with Alan Meale, MP for Mansfield, at number 422, just one place ahead of Gedling MP Vernon Coaker.

Ashfield MP Gloria de Piero is the most popular female MP in Notts at number 72 with Broxtowe MP Anna Soubry at number 188.

The website, created by Made in Chelsea star Francis Boulle, has been criticised for being demeaning by rating politicians on sex appeal in the past.