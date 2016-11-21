Ripley return for tribute aces Synner

Classic rock covers band Synner play a welcome return date at Ripley’s Out Of Town Inn on Saturday, November 26.

Formed from musicians in some of the UK’s best loved rock tributes, the band plays a wide selection of classic rock anthems by the likes of ACDC, Maiden, Priest, Saxon, UFO, Metallica, Lizzy, rainbow, Motorhead and many many others.

A two-hour show crammed with songs like Ace Of Spades, 747, Crazy Train, War Pigs, The Trooper, Stargazer and other rock anthems is assured and entry is free. The band is onstage at 9pm.