Roaring trade for expanding store

A craft shop in Eastwood is doing so well it has moved location to double its space.

Eastwood House of IT and Crafts hosts workshops as well as selling craft supplies.

And owner Lesley Dexter had such a demand for her services she was forced to sell up and find a bigger shop.

She said: “I am amazed at how many people come to the classes. They just love it.

“There are so many people who want to learn sewing for example. And we are a very reasonable price.”

Lesley and co-owner Carol Marks-Smith used to run a small shop in the craft shop area, and a second one at 36 Nottingham Road.

But after workshops proved more and popular, they had to sell both to buy somewhere bigger.

They run classes in IT, card making, wet felting, needle felting, haberdashery, sewing, pyrography and air-dried clay.

The shop sells all sorts of hand crafted goods from handmade candles to knitted cushions and hand-sewn teddies.

Carol said: “The classes and the shop work hand-in-hand together.

“A lot of the things that we produce in the work shop classes, we actually sell in the shop.

“So a lot of people who do the classes then buy the stuff to go home and do it all themselves.”