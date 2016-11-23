Roll up, roll up for Eastwood’s Christmas lights switch-on

A surefire sign that Christmas is just around the corner will hit Eastwood next Tuesday evening when the town’s annual Lights Switch-On event takes place.

From fairground rides and festive food to fireworks and a fairy grotto, the spectacular promises heaps of family fun and colour to get everyone in the mood for the Christmas celebrations.

Sponsored by Specsavers, the November 29 event, which runs from 6 pm to 8 pm, will stretch along Nottingham Road, from Plumptre Way to Mansfield Road, and includes a packed programme of entertainment and live music.

The lights switch-on ceremony will be performed at The Hollies at 6.30 pm by the Mayor of Broxtowe Borough Council, Coun Graham Harvey, and the Mayor of Eastwood, Coun Keith Longdon.

The main stage at The Hollies will also host Amber Sound radio station with various acoustic acts and bands, while a second stage at nearby Queen’s Square will showcase more musicians and acts, including a local choir singing carols.

Santa will be greeting visitors to his grotto at the Lawrence Veterinary Centre on Nottingham Road, and youngsters are sure to be excited too by an Enchanted Fairy Grotto at the D.H.Lawrence Birthplace Museum on Victoria Street where goody-bags await all, as well as free mulled wine and traditional Victorian gingerbread for mums and dads.

Other attractions include a land train running from the town’s craft centre to Eastwood Library, an arts and crafts marquee, a Christmas-themed Punch and Judy show in the bar of the library, refreshments, funfair rides, buskers and street performers. The whole night will be rounded off by a sparkling fireworks finale at 8 pm.

To ensure the event goes smoothly, there will be a road closure on Nottingham Road from 6 pm to 9 pm when no vehicle-movement of any kind will be allowed from Plumptre Way to Mansfield Road.

The Christmas Lights Switch-On has been organised by the events company, Liberty Leisure, in partnership with Eastwood Town Council, the Eastwood Town Centre Christmas Lights Steering Group and Broxtowe Borough Council, as well as sponsors Specsavers.

Krishna Parmar, a director of Specsavers, said: “We are delighted to be the main sponsor of all the 2016 Christmas lights switch-on events in Broxtowe.”