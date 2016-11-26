Rotary chief creates memorable get-together

Young and old shared an afternoon of memories and fun when they were brought together by Mansfield Rotary Club’s first female president.

Rotary president Cate Hunt arranged the get-together at West Nottinghamshire College, where she had worked for 17 years until she retired this summer.

She joined members of the Mansfield Memory Café and representatives from the Alzheimer’s Society at the college’s Relish bistro for quiz games and refreshments.

Level 1 catering students compered compere the quiz and served a high tea to 25 members and carers, as well as a birthday cake for one

Shortly before Cate retired from the post of advice and student support service manager at the college, she trekked 48 miles along the coastline of Jersey.

She raised £830 through the walk, the proceeds of which she used for the benefit of the community.

Cate said: “My father suffered with dementia for many years before his death and he actually forgot who I was. Having had this experience I wanted to be able to support the Alzheimer’s Society with my fundraising and decided that the funds would help the Mansfield Memory Café with a few events for service users and their carers.”