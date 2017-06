The public are being given the chance to recognise the hard work of thousands of health service staff and say thank you to those who go above and beyond.

The nominations for the annual staff awards at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust are now open.

To nominate someone for an NUHonours award visit www.nuh.nhs.uk/nuhonours with examples of their work within the last 12 months. Deadline for submissions is September 8.