SCAM ALERT: Do not click on this email

A scam warning has been issued over fake emails purporting to be from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) which claim the recipient has been caught speeding.

Action Fraud have received thousands of reports about the emails, which have been sent by cyber criminals to victims across the UK and not just in the GMP area.

The emails claim that GMP are notifying you about a Notice of Intended Prosecution (NIP) and have photographic evidence that you failed to adhere to the speed limit at specific date, time and location. This is of course not true, but it goes on to say that because you have been named as a driver of the vehicle you have a legal obligation to comply with the provisions of the notice.

The aim of these emails is to get you to click on the link to “check the photographic evidence” which then leads to banking trojan malware.

Notices of Intended Prosecution are never sent by email, they are always sent through the post using a Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) registered address.

GMP’s Cyber Crime Team have acted swiftly in relation to these reports and have removed one offending website, which was hosted outside of the UK. If you receive one of the emails, don’t click on any attachments, delete it and report it to Action Fraud.