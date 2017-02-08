School’s sixth form is one of best in county

The sixth form department at Hallpark Academy in Eastwood is now one of the best performing in the county.

The Department for Education ranked it sixth place for student progress in recent league tables.

A few years ago the secondary school was put in special measures for under-performace and the headteacher of one of the top performing schools in the county – the Redhill Academy in Arnold – was sworn in to turn things around.

Head of sixth form Barry Caldwell, said: “Since Hall Park became a part of the Redhill Academy Trust, we have seen a sustained rise in standards and the sixth form is now an excellent place to study and move on to university or high end employment.

“Last year, we saw our first student achieve a place at medical school and increasing proportions of students are applying to and accepting places at good universities.”

Mr Caldwell put the recent improvement down to the hard work of the students, staff and support from parents.

“The academy is promoting aspiration and ambition in whatever career route students choose to take,” he added.

“Two students in year 12 are currently involved in activities aimed at helping them to successfully apply to Oxbridge next year.”

The news comes three months after the Advertiser revealed the school had been ranked the second best performing school in Nottinghamshire.

Performance tables released last Autumn said the school was a fraction off being in the top ten per cent nationally. The school came top in technical A levels, according to the recent league tables.

The school’s finance assistant Debra Wigman said: “This is an amazing achievement.”