Seal of approval for school’s first-ever head boy and head girl

The first-ever head boy and head girl at a school in Eastwood have been given the seal of approval by the town’s MP, Gloria De Piero.

Staff at Brookhill Leys Primary decided they would make the two appointments to become ambassadors for the Chewton Street school.

Pupils had to apply for the roles by writing down why they wanted the jobs and what their plans would be if they were successful.

Year-six youngsters Bradley Mears and Olivia Hartshorn were duly chosen, alongside deputy head boys and head girls Shane Eadie, Jack Kirby, Scarlett Charlesworth and Emily Reddish. And Labour MP Gloria went along to meet them at the school to talk about their new posts and responsibilities.

“It was a privilege to meet the new head boy and girl, and their deputies, and to see how seriously they are taking their new duties,” said Gloria.

“They will be great ambassadors for Brookhill Leys and I am sure they will set an outstanding example for the other pupils to follow.

“This is another excellent initiative from head teacher Jacquie Sainsbury, who has already made so many improvements to this lovely school.”

Among the other first duties for Bradley and Olivia will be to show visitors round the school and to welcome parents at the upcoming Nativity performance.

They have also met the school’s new therapy dog, Roo, who will be working with the children and helping with their educational development. Therapy dogs are highly trained and can help to teach youngsters assets such as respect, kindness, love, empathy, responsibility, friendship and trust.

The initiatives are all part of Mrs Sainsbury’s ambition to turn Brookhill Leys, which now has almost 400 pupils, into one of the best schools in Nottinghamshire.

Its motto is ‘Laugh often, dream big and reach for the stars’, and one of its key aims is to promote a ‘growth mindset’ among the youngsters that encourages hard work, taking on challenges, learning from mistakes and never giving up.