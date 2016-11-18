Seven things you might not know about Children in Need

It is BBC Children in Need time again. Here are some fun facts about the charity extravaganza.

1. Children in Need was first broadcast in 1980, when it was hosted by Terry Wogan, Sue Lawler, and Esther Rantzen. The inaugural event raised £1 million for charity.

2. Since it was launched in 1980 Children in Need has raised over £840 million for good causes.

3. The first ever Children in Need charity single was ‘Almost Seems (Too Late to Turn)’, performed by Clannad. It only made it to number 80 in the charts.

4. Children in Need mascot Pudsey bear was created in 1985 by BBC graphic designer Joanna Ball. Pudsey is named after Joanna’s home town in West Yorkshire.

5. In 1988 Children in Need became a registered charity.

6. Last year’s appeal raised £49.1 million.

7. The first official Children in Need single to chart at No. 1 in the charts was in 1997. The song was a version of Lou Reed’s ‘Perfect Day’, performed by a number of famous musicians.