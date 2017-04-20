Shoplifter “paid to steal” from Forest Town Asda

A Lithuanian man was paid to steal booze and groceries from Asda in Forest Town, a court heard.

Evaldas Ramanenka stole £235 of goods from the store on Mill Lane, on April 4, which were later recovered.

Ramanenka, 48, of Park Road West, Wolverhampton, admitted theft when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Ramanenka, who had been in the UK for one year, was out of work at the time, but had since found full time work as a painter and decorator.

The court heard it was his second offence of theft within a few days.

Greta Percival, of the probation service, said: “He had been out of work for a few weeks and needed the money. It was committed for financial reasons.”

District judge Andrew Meachin said: “Theft is a serious matter. It ends up with the store putting up prices to cover the cost of theft.

“It is clear this was organised and you were part of it.”

Ramanenka was given 100 hours unpaid work as part of a 12-month community order.

He was also ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge with costs of £85.