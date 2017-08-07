Shoplifter swiped goods from Mansfield store to pay off previous theft fine

A shoplifter tried to steal sunglasses from a Mansfield store to sell in order to pay off a fine imposed ten days before for theft, a court heard.

Razvan Roman snipped security tags from the sunglasses, worth £229, and dumped them in a pair of display shoes at TK Maxx, at St Peter’s Retail Park, on Sunday, July 23.

But he was stopped outside and the sunglasses were recovered along with a pair of pliers, said prosecutor Rod Chapman.

“He told police he stole the sunglasses to pay fines for shoplifting,” said Mr Chapman.

The court heard he was fined £240 by magistrates in Befordshire, on July 13, and had two other convictions.

Roman, 28, of Mount Street, Mansfield, admitted theft and going equipped for theft, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

Roman, unrepresented, told the court: “I apologise. I don’t do it again. I want to just work.”

The court heard he had been in full-time work for the last 18 months, but had struggled financially.

He was given a 12 month community order, with 80 hours of unpaid work.

He must also pay £85 court costs and an £85 victim surcharge.