“Silly” drink driver turned back and got caught in Mansfield

A boozy woman realised she was in the wrong while drink driving in Mansfield and returned to a car park where she was arrested, a court heard.

Helen Herrick was driving a borrowed Fiat Punto when she was spotted by police on Chesterfield Road South, in the early hours of July 3, before returning to the car park behind Wilkinson’s.

A test revealed she had 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Herrick, 20, of Northwood, Worksop, admitted driving with excess alcohol when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

David Verity, mitigating, said: “She apologises and knows she was silly, but at least she did the right thing by coming back to the car park.”

She was banned from driving for 17 months. She was offered a drink driving rehabilitation course, which will reduce her disqualification by 18 weeks if completed by June 2018.

She was fined £120, with £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.