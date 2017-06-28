‘Somebody has got to be killed first’

Residents say they are at the end of their tether with parents “dangerous” and “inconsiderate” parking outside two schools in Eastwood.

They said parents dropping their children off at Brookhill Leys Primary School and the Priory Catholic School park on double yellow lines and block people’s driveways.

Roads affected are Chewton Street, Chewton Avenue, Phillip Avenue and Raglan Street.

Dave Threlfall, 70, of Phillip Avenue, said: “We have a school on either side of us and it’s a nightmare.

“If an emergency vehicle needs to get down here, they are not in with a chance becasue the roads are just blocked.”

Mr Threlfall said a fireman who attended a summer fete at one of the schools last year noticed the hazard and put stickers on several cars.

“There will come a time when we need to get an emergency vehicle down here. We are mainly elderly residents. You never know when we might need an emergency vehicle. It’s a major problem.

“I wrote to the council and asked for yellow lines and they replied saying there had not been enough accidents to warrant it. So somebody has got to be hurt or killed first,” he said.

The pensioner is a member of the local Neighbourhood Watch and has complained in recent meetings.

“We seem to be banging our heads against a brick wall. Parking doesn’t concern the police anymore, it has been passed over to traffic wardens.

“I have a mobility scooter and often I have to go into the roads because I literally cannot get passed on the pavement.”

Eastwood town councillor Josie Marsters said residents in Chewton Street often got blocked in.

“They move their car at night for the next mormning becasue they know they’ll be blocked in.”

“There should be a big message reminding parents how dangerous it is to park on zigzags and bends,” she said.

“On Chewton Street there’s a crossing patrol who can’t even do her job because of the parked cars.”

Headteacher at Brookhill Leys, Jacqui Sainsbury said: “We regularly remind parents, carers and visitors to park safely outside school and we encourage walking where possible and parking further away. Last year Eastwood MP Gloria DePiero came and met our parents and listened to their concerns. She wrote to The Highways Department and had some extra safety measures put in place.”

The headteacher at the Priory Catholic School, Anthony Harison, said a newsletter is sent out every month asking parents to park more carefully.

He added: “In the past our office manager has contacted the police to ask for assistance in dealing with illegal and inconsiderate parking on the estate. They assure us that this is carried out. The office manager has also written to and contacted the highways department over the past three years, voicing our concerns.”