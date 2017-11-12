Search

Speeding crackdown on Notts motorists

Mobile speed cameras are out and about in Nottinghamshire, in the following locations in the week commencing Monday, November 13:

* A60 Bellar Gate-Woodthorpe Drive, Nottingham;

* A60 Carlton in Lindrick/Costhorpe;

* A60 Carlton Road, Worksop;

* A60 Nottingham Road/Mansfield Road, Ravenshead;

* A60, Spion Kop;

* A612 Burton Joyce;

* A616, Ompton;

* A617, Kirklington;

* A6005 Castle Boulevard/Abbey Bridge/University Boulevard, Nottingham;

* A6008 Canal Street, Nottingham;

* B600 Nottingham Road / Kimberley Road, Nuthall;

* B682 Sherwood Rise through to Hucknall Lane, Nottingham;

* B6014 Mansfield Road, Skegby;

* B6030 Forest Road, Mansfield;

* Beechdale Road, from Robins Wood Road- Strelley Rd, Nottingham;

* Coppice Road, Arnold;

* Glaisedale Drive, Bilborough;

* Kirkby Road, Sutton;

* Nottingham Road /Leake Road, Gotham;

* Nottingham Road/Portland Road/Annesley Road, Hucknall.

