Speeding crackdown on Notts roads

Mobile speed cameras are out and about on Notts roads.
Mobile speed cameras will be out and about across Nottinghamshire, in the following locations in the week commending Monday, October 16:

* A60 Carlton in Lindrick/Costhorpe;

* A60 Carlton Road, Worksop;

* A60 Bellar Gate-Woodthorpe Drive, Nottingham;

* A60, Spion Kop;

* A608 Church Lane, Brinsley;

* A610 Alfreton Road, Nottingham;

* A611 Hucknall Road, Nottingham;

* A612 Burton Joyce;

* A616, Ompton;

* A617, Kirklington;

* A6005 Castle Boulevard/Abbey Bridge/University Boulevard, Nottingham;

* B6004 Strelley Road/Broxtowe Lane/ Stockhill Lane;

* B6014 Mansfield Road, Skegby;

* B6023 Mansfield Road, Sutton;

* B6030 Forest Road, Mansfield;

* Beechdale Road, from Robins Wood Road-Strelley Road, Nottingham;

* Coppice Road, Arnold;

* Kirkby Road, Sutton;

* New Mill Lane/Sandlands Way, Mansfield Woodhouse;

* Nottingham Road/Leake Road, Gotham.

For further information, see www.nottspeed.com