Speeding crackdown – where will the cameras be

Mobile speed cameras are out and about in Notts
Mobile speed cameras will be in the following Nottinghamshire locations from Monday, January 30:
* A52(T) Clifton Boulevard, Nottingham, 40mph area;
* A60 Carlton in Lindrick/Costhorpe;
* A60 Nottingham Road/Mansfield Road, Ravenshead;
* A60, Spion Kop;
* A608 Church Lane, Brinsley;
* A609 Ilkeston Road/Wollaton Road/Russell Drive/Trowell Road, Nottingham;
* A610 Alfreton Road, Nottingham;
* A611 Hucknall Road, Nottingham;
* A617, Kirklington;
* A6005 Castle Boulevard/Abbey Bridge/University Boulevard, Nottingham;
* B686 Carlton Hill, Carlton;
* B6004 Strelley Road/Broxtowe Lane/ Stockhill Lane;
* B6014 Mansfield Road, Skegby;
* B6018 Sutton Road, Kirkby;
* B6030 Sherwood Hall Road/Clipstone Road, Mansfield;
* B6040 Retford Road, Worksop 40mph section;
* Clifton Road, Ruddington;
* Main Street, Balderton;
* Nottingham Road/Portland Road/Annesley Road, Hucknall;
* Spring Lane, Lambley.
For more details, see www.nottspeed.com