Speeding motorists targeted on 20 Notts roads

Mobile speed cameras are out and about in Nottinghamshire this week.

Nottinghamshire Police’s mobile speed cameras will be in the following locations in the week commencing Monday, July 10:

A60 Nottingham Road, Mansfield;

A60 Nottingham Road/Mansfield Road, Ravenshead;

A609 Ilkeston Road/Wollaton Road/Russell Drive/Trowell Road, Nottingham;

A610 Alfreton Road, Nottingham;

A617, Kirklington;

A631 Flood Plains Road, Beckingham;

A631 Gringley to Beckingham, near Mutton Lane;

A6008 Canal Street, Nottingham;

A6191 Southwell Road West, Mansfield;

A6200/A52 Derby Road, Nottingham;

A6211 Arnold Lane, Gedling;

B6023 Mansfield Road, Sutton; B6028 Stoneyford Road, Skegby;

B6041 Kilton Hill, Worksop;

Glaisedale Drive, Bilborough;

Main Street, Balderton;

Nottingham Road/Leake Road, Gotham;

Radford Boulevard/Lenton Boulevard, Nottingham;

Shelford Road, Radcliffe-on-Trent;

Spring Lane, Lambley.

For more, see www.nottspeed.com