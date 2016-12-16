Staff member was hit in the face by robber

Police have released images of two men they want to speak to following a theft and an assault in Selston.

It happened just after midday on Sunday, October 16, at the Co-op store on Nottingham Road.

One man is reported to have stolen a DVD and another hit a staff member in the face.

Both men in the photos are white, of a slim build and in their early 20s. One of them had short cropped brown hair and was wearing grey jogging bottoms, a grey t-shirt, a dark hooded tracksuit top and black and white trainers. The second was wearing grey jogging bottoms, a grey hooded top with writing on the front, black trainers and a black cap covering his face,

If you recognise these men or have any information that could help, please contact 101 quoting incident 362 of October 16.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.