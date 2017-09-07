Stag-do man in dress punched out reveller for “unwanted comments” in Mansfield

A groom who was wearing a dress for his stag night knocked out a fellow reveller who made comments about his costume in Mansfield town centre, a court heard.

William McLaughlin lashed out at the man outside the Rush nightclub, on Clumber Street, at 1.45am, on July 1.

“In police interview he said he had no reason to punch the man but said he was annoyed by his actions,” said prosecutor Robert Carr.

“His victim didn’t cooperate at the time, but later said he didn’t remember anything apart from waking up with a split lip.”

McLaughlin, 36, of Vallance Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted common assault when he appeared before Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

The court heard the ex-Navy man had a previous conviction for assault in 2015, when he received a community order.

Yvonne Wragg, mitigating, said: “He was arrested in a dress with a handbag. Because of how he was dressed it attracted some unwanted attention.

McLaughlin’s victim said “quite a few things”, she added.

“Although it could have been a lot worse, it was a single punch,” she said. “The victim only sustained minor injuries.”

Mrs Wragg said McLaughlin rarely drank alcohol and was now the carer for his partner. He was recently signed off work for depression.

District judge Andrew Meachin said: “It appears that when you go out drinking you assault someone.”

He gave McLaughlin an eight week curfew, from 7pm to 7am, and ordered him to pay £75 compensation to the man he hit, and costs of £85.