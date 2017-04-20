Sterling work by East Midlands’ volunteer doctors

It has been a record breaking year for volunteer doctors who give up their spare time to work on behalf of an emergency medical scheme.

Between April 2016 and March 2017 doctors from the East Midlands Immediate Care Scheme (EMICS) attended 1,731 call outs.

Of those 1,444 call outs required pre-hospital emergency care.

The number of call outs per county were as follows -

Nottinghamshire 214

Derbyshire 260

Leicestershire 853

Lincolnshire 291

Northamptonshire 21

Rutland 92

The total sum of these figure represents an increase of 154 call outs on the same period the previous year.

EMICS chairman, Dr Tim Gray commented: “The increased number of call outs is indicative of the close working relationship between EMICS and the East Midlands Ambulance Service who mobilise our team of doctors alongside other emergency medical personnel.

“It also speaks volumes of the willingness and enthusiasm of our doctors to respond to emergencies on behalf of EMICS at all times of the day and night.

“However, we could be responding to even more emergency call outs if we had the funds to equip those doctors who have volunteered to join the EMICS team – they have the experience and skills to save lives but currently lack the essential equipment necessary.”

EMICS is a registered charity and receives no Government funding or financial assistance whatsoever other than donations so funding is crucial in order to keep the scheme operational in the future.

Although all the doctors work for EMICS on a totally voluntary basis, the scheme urgently needs to raise funds to purchase more of the specialist equipment that the doctors carry and to fund the recruitment and training of more doctors.

A typical set of equipment for the doctors costs around £6,000 and includes items such as defibrillators, which cost £1,500 each and protective boots costing £80 per pair.

Anyone wishing to support the work of EMICS can do so by calling the treasurer on 07909547156 .

Alternatively, people can visit the website www.emics.org.uk where there is a form to complete to send gift aided donations.

People can follow EMICS on Facebook at ‘999EMICS’ or on Twitter at @emics999