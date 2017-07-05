Super slimmer loses half her body weight

A super-slimmer who weighed 20 stones after gorging on takeaways every night for seven years is celebrating after shedding half her body weight.

Rachael Pickworth, from Eastwood, ballooned to a size 24 dress after being diagnosed with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome combined with years of bad dieting.

But she decided to lose weight when cruel bullies started taunting her daughter, Chloe, ten, about her mum’s size.

Rachael believes the secret to her success was taking her daughter on a ten minute walk to and from school each day.

The former factory worker said: “Part of it was to show some of those classmates that I was making an effort.

“It’s about a ten minute walk, and I would do it twice a day, there and back, so I would be on my feet for at least 40 minutes a day.

“There were many times when I had to go clutching on to an umbrella, but I was absolutely going to do it everyday.”

She was referred to ‘Everyone Health’ by her GP, which guided her through a diet and exercise programme.

“I quickly began to notice changes in not only the way I looked, but also the way I felt. I began to walk more regularly and I started to enjoy it.

“I decided that I wanted more of a challenge, so I began to run three times a week. After just four months, I was able to run 5km without stopping, something that I never thought was possible.

“I will be taking part in my first 5km race in September.”