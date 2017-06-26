Sutton knife woman sent to crown court

A Sutton woman accused of brandishing a knife in the street has been sent to Nottingham Crown Court.

Amy Asher, 20, of Main Street, Huthwaite, admitted the offence on a basis, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

It is alleged the offence took place on May 18, on Main Street.

But district judge Andrew Meachin told her his sentencing powers were insufficient if she was found guilty as charged.

She was bailed until July 24, on condition she doesn’t go to New Street, Huthwaite, or contact her alleged victim.