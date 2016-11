A Sutton man has been sent to Nottingham Crown Court to face drug charges.

Andrew Goodwin, 36, of Forest Road, made no plea when he appeared at Mansfield Crown Court on Wednesday.

He is charged with possessing 3.78 grammes of heroin and 574 diazepam tablets with intent to supply on July 15.

He is also charged with possession of 0.06 grammes of cocaine, 1.03 grammes of amphetamine, 1.67 grammes of Tamazepam.

He was sent to Nottingham Crown Court on December 21.