Sutton police worker risked jail by driving to work

A Sutton police researcher who drove to work after receiving a drink drive ban a month earlier risked a jail sentence, a court heard.

Julie Hill, 37, of Common Road, Huthwaite, admitted driving while disqualified when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The court heard she received an 18 month ban at Chesterfield Magistrates Court on June 14, for failing to provide a specimen.

An officer who had known her for seven years, and knew she was disqualified, tried to prevent her from leaving in her car, said Ruth Snodin, prosecuting, but Hill drove off.

The offence was recorded on July 15, on Lakeview Drive, in Annesley.

Michael Little, mitigating, said Hill had worked for Leicestershire police for ten years, but a long-term relationship had ended in Christmas last year and she had suffered financial and family problems since.

He said Hill was taking medication for depression and insomnia.

“She had been cycling to work but she got a puncture on this day,” said Mr Little. “She asked two friends to give her a lift but that didn’t work out and a taxi would have made her late.”

She did a full day’s work before driving home, he said. When the officer called her phone, she pulled over and made arrangements to be collected.

District Judge Andrew Meachin told her she took a “blatant risk” and could have been sent to prison.

She was given a 12 month community order, with a 15 day rehabilitation activity, and 120 hours of unpaid work.

Her licence was endorsed with six points and she must pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.