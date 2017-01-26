Sutton ramblers step out again this weekend

Sutton Rambling Club members are out and about again this weekend for a walk on Sunday, January 29.

They will be in the Manifold Valley/Dovedale area for a 11-mile linear ramble.

The Sutton Rambling Club would welcome new members to an attractive walk including three interesting villages and two splendid Dales in the White Peak.

The route starts at the village of Ilam and heads north west, steadily climbing above the Manifold Valley taking in excellent panoramic views, as walkers pass Throwley Hall.

Those taking part will then descend onto the track of the former Manifold Valley Light Railway. before ascending again into the quaint village of Wetton for the main lunch break.

There will be a choice of pub or church hall for refreshments.

In the afternoon, you will cross a number of fields into Alstonefield before dropping sharply down into Milldale at the head of the Dovedale. There should be time for a drinks stop at this point. The remainder of the walk is relatively easy, passing along the dale towards Thorpe Cloud and finishing near the Dovedale car park for a 4.45 pm coach departure home.

The Skills coach picks up at the Staff Of Life pub in Sutton-in-Ashfield at 9.15am and at the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate outside the Asda supermarket in Mansfield at 9.30am. The coach fare is £10. For further information please ring 01623 796396 or 07580403471.