Sutton sex offender failed to notify cops

A Sutton man on the sex offenders register failed to notify police of a change of address, a court heard.

Carl Singfield gave police an address in January, but when officers checked there, on May 22, they were told by his son he had moved to a caravan on Barnes Crescent.

Prosecutor Lee Shepherd said Singfield fully accepted that he had been residing there in a police interview.

The court heard he was sentenced to nine months in prison, in 2012, for sexual activity with a child, and he was placed on the sex offenders’ register for ten years.

Singfield, 42, now of Stoneyford Road, admitted failing to comply with the sex offenders register, between May 22 and July 12, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

Singfield, who represented himself, said: “I knew that I should have done. I let my son move into my property and he kept bringing trouble around.

“I just decided after getting a black eye that enough was enough. I do suffer from depression and half the time I just lock myself away.”

He was fined £120 and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.