Sutton teenager who died after roof fall was a ‘true gentleman’

A Sutton teenager who tragically died after falling from a roof has been described as a “true gentleman”.

Jack Strickland fell at least 10ft from the roof of a unit at Derwent Works, in Matlock Road, Ambergate, on April 9.

The 19-year-old was taken to hospital but later died.

The former Ashfield Comprehensive School pupil, who was completing an apprenticeship at Willstec engineering, has been described as “the model apprentice” by colleagues.

A spokesman for Willstec said: “He was the model apprentice and an absolute gentleman. Nobody had a bad word to say about him. It really is very sad.”

A spokesman for Derby and Derbyshire’s Coroner’s Court said an inquest had opened into his death.

He said a provisional cause of death for Mr Strickland, of Sutton, could not yet be given.

It was initially reported by the emergency services that the teenager died after falling from a roof in a derelict part of the site but police now say the incident happened in an occupied unit - but will not confirm which one.

At the time of the incident, a spokesman for the police said there were not thought to be any suspicious circumstances behind the death.