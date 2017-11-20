Teen charged after stabbing in Broxtowe area

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with grievous bodily harm following an incident in Broxtowe.

Police were called to Broxtowe Lane at around 11.35pm on Saturday (November 18) to reports that a male had suffered facial injuries.

East Midlands Ambulance Service reported that another male had suffered stab wounds to his chest.

The teenager, who can’t be named because of his age, was arrested shortly after the incident and is due to appear at Nottingham Youth Court today (Monday 20).

A 16-year-old boy was arrested yesterday (Sunday 19) and remains in police custody.

Two other teenagers, aged 15 and 19, have been bailed pending further inquiries.

Investigations continue and officers are appealing to anyone with any information that could help to contact 101 quoting incident 1009 of November 18.