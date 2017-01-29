Teenage girl missing from Southwell

Police in Nottinghamshire are searching for a teenager from Southwell who has gone missing.

Officers are concerned for the safety of Macey Bondswell after she was reported missing from the Westhorpe, Southwell area at around 10.30pm on Saturday January 28.

Macey is described as white, of slim build, around 5ft 3ins tall and has long wavy dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black crop top and black skinny jeans.

If you have seen Macey or have any information about her whereabouts please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 847 of 28 January 2017.