TEN DAYS GONE: Police following 'number of lines of enquiry' after Chesterfield teen vanishes

Police are following a 'number of lines of enquiry' into the disappearance of a teenage girl from Chesterfield.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for the safety of 16-year-old Chantelle Kennedy, who went missing from Newbold on Monday, November 7.

Chantelle has links to the Nottinghamshire area.

Nottinghamshire Police is leading the enquiry.

A force spokesman said: "We're actively looking for Chantelle and following a number of lines of enquiry into her disappearance.

"Anyone with any information should call police on 101."

Chantelle is white, around 5ft 6in tall with long straight black hair.

She was last seen wearing a green coat with a fur hood, jeans and pink and black trainers.