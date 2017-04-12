THE WEEKEND STARTS HERE: Ten things to do in Notts this Easter weekend...

The Easter weekend is finally here! But how are you going to entertain yourself and your family for the next four days?

Here is our list of the ten best things going on in Nottinghamshire over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Think we should give your event a mention? Email newsdesk@chad.co.uk

1. Easter Trail, Sherwood Forest Country Park

Between 11am and 3pm until Monday, April 17, visitors to the forest can follow this self-guided trail around the visitor centre and woodland to discover some fascinating facts about Sherwood Forest and Robin Hood. Complete all the clues and claim a reward (subject to availability. There is no need to book and it costs £1 to enter.

2. Lord of the Dance: Dangerous Games, Nottingham Theatre Royal

From Easter Sunday until Tuesday, April 18 this 20th anniversary tour of Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance will wow audiences with spectacular footwork.

This new show features 40 of the world’s most outstanding young performers, including Flatley’s proteges James Keegan, Fergal Keaney and Matt Smith in the role of the Lord.

For ticket information and to book, call 0115 9895555 or visit www.trch.co.uk

3. Dragons and Caverns Egg Hunt - Easter at Creswell Crags

From Friday, April 14, to Monday, April 17, the Welbeck attraction has been invaded by dragons and your help is needed to find their eggs. The egg hunt is free and youngsters will be able to paint their own dragon egg for £3.

4. The Lost Days, Clowne Community Centre

On Easter Sunday this Worksop band will be performing a hard rock set list, which includes material from the likes of Metallica, Motley Crue, Guns ‘n’ Roses, Black Sabbath, Iron Maiden, Foo Fighters and AC/DC as well as original material.

For more information, visit www.clownebluesclub.co.uk

5. Family taster sessions, Nottingham Climbing Centre

Throughout the Easter holidays family taster sessions and courses in climbing are available for adults seeking to learn to climb with their children.

The sessions are two hours long and cost £13.

Booking is essential. See nottingham-climbing.co.uk/sessions/family-taster-sessions for more information.

6. New Apostles, The Bowl, Mansfield

On Saturday, April 15, Mansfield’s legendary New Apostles are playing their first home town gig for 20 years.

After splitting up in the late 90s they returned to critical acclaim in November 2015 and have just released their third album, Recurring Dream.

New Apostles have a large following around the world and their new album has been played on radio stations from the West Coast of USA to Brazil, Hong Kong, Portugal, Germany and probably places they haven’t yet heard from!

Originally formed in 1980 they perform with the nucleus of the original band.

7. Easter Fun Day Sunday, Southwell Racecourse

On Easter Sunday the gates will open at 11.30am and the first race at 2.15pm. There will be children’s entertainment throughout the day and Easter eggs will be handed out to the first 400 under 18s through the doors.

For more information, including pricing, visit www.southwell-racecourse.co.uk/whats-on/fixture/16-april-2017

8. The Hair Rock Experience, The Diamond, Sutton-in-Ashfield

On Saturday, April 15, this show will offer an 80s nostalgia-filled, Flux Capacitor-powered time machine, performed by a six-piece live band, playing all the biggest 80s rock classics from bands such as Bon Jovi, Aerosmith, Def Leppard, KISS, Whitesnake, Foreigner and Journey.

See www.thediamonduk.com for details.

9. Cadbury’s Easter Egg Hunt, Clumber Park, Worksop

Between 11am and 3pm from Friday, April 14 to Monday, April 17, youngsters are invited to find the chocolate eggs the Easter Bunny has hidden throughout the park. The hunt costs £3 plus normal admission fees.

See www.nationaltrust.org.uk/clumber-park/whats-on for more.

10. The Sean Webster Band, The Black Market Venue, Market Warsop.

Come along for an evening of blues rock at its best with this visiting band.

Go to www.theblackmarketvenue.co.uk