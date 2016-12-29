Thief facing jail “lost nerve” and fled court

A Hucknall booze thief who faced jail because of his “lengthy record” lost his nerve and fled court before returning to face the music 30 minutes later.

A warrant was sworn out for Aaron Bowley’s arrest, but withdrawn when he returned to Mansfield Magistrates Court to enter guilty pleas to theft, driving while disqualified and without insurance, and going equipped for theft, on Thursday.

Bowley, 30, of Thoresby Dale, used a magnet to remove security tags from four bottles of vodka at Asda, in Forest Town, Mansfield, on December 9.

But staff spotted the £120 cache of booze hidden under his food shopping and called police, who discovered he had been banned from the road in August, for 14 months for drink driving.

Andrew Brammer, mitigating, said: “His nerves got the better of him. When you see his previous convictions, the impact of appearing may well become apparent.

“This is a young man who has spent a considerable period of time in custody.”

The court heard he had a “lengthy record” of offences, including a four year sentence for robbery, from which he was released in July 2013.

Mr Brammer said “He came back to face the music. This is a man who can commit serious offences, but does face up to the music.

“I called him and told him if he wanted a fighting chance, he must come back. I think something can be done to support him with probation to address his low self esteem and this default to poor decision-making.

“He understands the consequences of the very poor decision he made on December 9.”

Magistrates gave him a 12 month community order with 15 days of a rehabilitation activity requirement to address alcohol and self esteem issues.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £85 victim surcharge. He was also banned from driving for one year.