Thousands sign anti-Trump petition - were you one of them?

More than a million people have signed an online petition calling on the Government to prevent Donald Trump from making a state visit.
Thousands of people per minute have been signing the petition which yesterday quickly reached the 100,000 signatures needed to be considered for a debate in parliament.
Here is a list of how many people in our region had signed by noon today.
Bolsover 662 signatures which is 0.69 per cent of 95,853.
Mansfield: 722 signatures or 0.68 per cent of 105,893 constituents.
Chesterield: 1007 signatures or 1.07 per cent of 93,909 constituents.
North East Derbyshire: 917 signatures or 1.01 per cent of 91,033 per cent.
Ashfield: 779 signatures or 0.75 per cent of 103,934 constituents.
Sherwood: 1,019 signatures or 1.05 per cent of 96,868 constituents.
Broxtowe: 2,081 signatures or 2.14 per cent of 97,032 constituents.
Bassetlaw: 785 signatures or 0.75 per cent of 104,926 constituents.
Gainsborough: 1,066 signatures or 1.13 per cent of 94,348 constituents.
Derbyshire Dales: 1,557 out of 78,952 or 1.97 per cent.
High Peak: 1,951 signatures or 2.14 per cent of 91,364 signatures.
Nottingham North: 790 signatures or 0.8 per cent of 98,318 constituents.
