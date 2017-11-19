Three people arrested after stabbing

Three people have been arrested after two men suffered injuries following an incident in Aspley.

Police have cordoned off Broxtowe Lane, between Eltham Drive and Ainsdale Crescent.

The incident happened at around 11.35pm on Saturday, November 18.

One man suffered facial injuries while another suffered a stab wound to his chest.

Three people, aged 15, 17 and 19 were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remain in police custody.

Broxtowe Lane between Eltham Drive and Ainsdale Crescent has been closed in both directions and is likely to remain closed for most of the day.

A spokeman for Nottinghamshire Police said: "We were called to Broxtowe Lane, Broxtowe at around 11.35pm on Saturday November 18 to reports that a male had suffered facial injuries then around half an hour later, the East Midlands Ambulance Service reported that another male had suffered a stab wound to his chest.

"They are both in a serious but stable condition in hospital."

Inquiries continue and officers are appealing to anyone with any information that could help to contact call 101 quoting incident 1009 of November 18.