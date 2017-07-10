Tipsy teen hit two parked cars in Bassetlaw village

A tipsy teen who thought he would be all right to drive hit two parked cars in a Bassetlaw village after ‘losing concentration’ in the early hours of the morning, a court heard.

William Atkinson was driving along Shireoaks Row, in Shireoaks, at 3am, on June 25, when the accident happened, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

His pal, who owned the car, was attempting to move it when police arrived, and he will appear in court separately, the bench heard.

“It was decided that Mr Atkinson would drive the car because he was less drunk,” said Mr Carr.

A test revealed he had 41 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Atkinson, 18, of Roman Crescent, Brinsworth, Rotherham, admitted driving with excess alcohol, and without a licence or insurance, when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield, on Monday.

Rebecca Williams, mitigating, said the apprentice roofer “believed he was less impaired”.

“He accepts that this was an extremely foolish decision. He also accepts that it could have been far worse.”

Atkinson was fined a total of £300, with £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge, and was banned from driving for a year. He was offered a drink drive rehabilitation course, which will reduce her ban by 91 days, if completed by April 2018.

He will have to reapply for his provisional licence at the end of his ban.