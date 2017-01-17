Top tips if you’re heading to the slopes this season

If you’re going on a winter skiing holiday this year don’t forget to pack your sunscreen!

Top tips include:

Although it might sound strange, your skin can burn in the snowy ski slopes, leaving you with embarrassing ‘panda eyes’ and a sore red face.

The amount of UV rays that reach the earth’s surface increases by up to five per cent for every 1,000 feet above sea level you are, plus both ice and water are very good reflectors of UV radiation.

This means that areas that are typically exposed to the elements such as the hands, face and head are the key areas to apply sunscreen to. Liberally apply sunscreen, which is at least SPF30 or higher – don’t forget to look for a one with a high level of UVA protection.

Dr Anjali Mahto, consultant dermatologist and British Skin Foundation spokesman, said: “It’s all too easy to forget about skincare when you’re covered from head to toe, but at altitude, the risk of sunburn remains high.

“It’s vital to adequately protect exposed sites with high factor broad spectrum SPF and remember to reapply frequently.”