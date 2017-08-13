Latest speeding crackdown on Notts roads

Mobile speed cameras will be out across Nottinghamshire in the week commencing Monday, August 14:
* A52(T) Clifton Boulevard, Nottingham, 40mph section;
* A60 Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse;
* A612 Burton Joyce;
* A616, Ompton;
* A617, Kirklington;
* A631 Flood Plains Road, Beckingham;
* A6200/A52 Derby Road, Nottingham;
* A6211 Arnold Lane, Gedling;
* B6004 Strelley Road/Broxtowe Lane/Stockhill Lane;
* B6014 Mansfield Road, Skegby;
* B6023 Mansfield Road, Sutton;
* B6030 Sherwood Hall Road/Clipstone Road, Mansfield;
* B6040 Retford Road, Worksop, 40mph section;
* Beechdale Road, from Robins Wood Road-Strelley Road, Nottingham;
* Church Hill, Kirkby;
* Coppice Road, Arnold;
* Glaisedale Drive, Bilborough;
* Radford Boulevard/Lenton Boulevard, Nottingham;
* Shelford Road, Radcliffe-on-Trent;
* Spital Hill/Leverton Road, Retford.
For more, see www.nottspeed.com
